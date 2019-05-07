ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 7, 2019.
- Michigan has most PFAS contaminated sites in US: What you need to know
- Scientists identify new cousin of Tyrannosaurus rex that only reached 3-foot height
Weather forecast: Rainy start
More local headlines:
- 2 arrested in connection to Lanard Curtaindoll's murder in Pontiac
- Man in custody after allegedly holding knife to throat of 7-year-old girl in Pittsfield Township
- Many push for answers in Pontiac High School sex scandal at school board meeting
- Clinton Township stabbing victim forced to open safe, robbed of nearly $1K
- I-75 road and bridge repairs start Thursday in northern Oakland County
- Como's Restaurant in Ferndale has reopened
Local courts:
News from across Michigan
- Full list of Michigan elections being held today
- Michigan Senate to approve plan to cut car insurance rates: Here's how
- Water levels surging in Great Lakes, will likely set records this summer
National and international headlines
- Pilot, ATC worried about weather before plane slid into Florida river
- Suspect caught in killing of Mississippi officer at station
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Report: Red Wings could sign Finnish defenseman Oliwer Kaski
- Out of nowhere, Ronny Rodriguez provides major offensive boost to Detroit Tigers offense
- 'Shocked' owner of Kentucky Derby winner appeals disqualification
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Police bodycam footage shows Albion officer punching teenager with mental health issues
- NEW: Why didn't Michigan officer face charges for punching handcuffed teen with mental health issues?
LOCAL 4 Health
- Anti-vaxxers 'have blood on their hands,' says UK health secretary
- Tyson expands recall of chicken strips
- Metro Detroit police issue warning about mood-altering herb with opioid-like effects
- The meatless burger revolution is just getting started
all 4 Pets
