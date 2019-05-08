ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 8, 2019.
Deadly crash after chase
A man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash at Northwestern Highway and Orchard Lake Road.
The crash happened at Northwestern Highway and Orchard Lake Road, just north of 14 Mile Road. Police said this was a single-vehicle crash. The entire intersection, or roundabout, is shut down to traffic. It's not expected to be open until at least 9 a.m.
Whitmer threatens veto of bill to lower car insurance
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to veto Senate-passed auto insurance legislation if it gets to her desk in its current form.
The Democrat said Tuesday the bill headed toward the House “creates more problems than it solves.”
Weather forecast: Dry today but rain in forecast
It will be dry Wednesday but showers and storms will move in overnight and will pick up during the Thursday morning commute.
More local headlines:
- Group of people follow 16-year-old into parking lot of Ypsilanti store, fatally shoot teen
- Groesbeck closed at Metro Parkway in Clinton Township for crash investigation
- Bystander helps save Livingston County officer in struggle with knife-wielding man
- 2 arrested after film crew finds body of missing Oakland County man hidden under pile of branches
- Royal Oak woman hears from stalker after moving to Michigan, concealing identity for 14 years
News from across Michigan
- Michigan has most PFAS contaminated sites in US: What you need to know
- Discrimination complaints target Michigan police department
- Is Senate's auto insurance reform a breakthrough in push to lower rates in Michigan?
National and international headlines
- WATCH: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first public appearance with baby
- Colorado school shooting shares rare connection with Columbine
- Barr facing contempt vote as constitutional collision escalates
- Sandra Bland's cell phone video shows her arrest
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Lucky numbers, locations and tips: Insider secrets from the Michigan Lottery
- FCC warns of 'One Ring' robocall scam: What to know
- Walmart launches first online pet pharmacy
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Police bodycam footage shows Albion officer punching teenager with mental health issues
- NEW: Why didn't Michigan officer face charges for punching handcuffed teen with mental health issues?
LOCAL 4 Health
- Here's why mammogram guidelines keep changing
- Anti-vaxxers 'have blood on their hands,' says UK health secretary
- Tyson expands recall of chicken strips
- Metro Detroit police issue warning about mood-altering herb with opioid-like effects
- The meatless burger revolution is just getting started
all 4 Pets
