ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 8, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline on May 8, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 8, 2019.

A man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash at Northwestern Highway and Orchard Lake Road.

The crash happened at Northwestern Highway and Orchard Lake Road, just north of 14 Mile Road. Police said this was a single-vehicle crash. The entire intersection, or roundabout, is shut down to traffic. It's not expected to be open until at least 9 a.m.

Watch the report here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to veto Senate-passed auto insurance legislation if it gets to her desk in its current form.

The Democrat said Tuesday the bill headed toward the House “creates more problems than it solves.”

Read more about this here.

Weather forecast: Dry today but rain in forecast

It will be dry Wednesday but showers and storms will move in overnight and will pick up during the Thursday morning commute.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.