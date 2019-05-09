ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 9, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront on May 9, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 9, 2019.

Michigan lawmakers were busy working on the auto insurance reform bill late into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The bill calls for the elimination of Michigan's one-of-a-kind requirement that people buy unlimited medical coverage from their car insurer for crash injuries. Instead, the new bill will allow motorists to choose lower levels of coverage.

In the House amendment, insurance companies would be forbidden from using zip code and credit scores for setting rates.

Raed more here.

Recycling has gotten easier. We no longer need to sort all that paper, plastic, glass and metal. Most communities offer one big cart for all of your recyclables. The sorting happens at a facility, such as the Recycling Authority in Southfield, where they process 300 tons of material every day.

But that one-cart system has a downside known as wishful recycling. We wish that everything was recyclable, so we toss it into the bin and hope for the best.

That contamination costs time and money that has forced some communities to abandon recycling altogether.

Here's what you should and should not put in the recycle bin -- see here.

Weather forecast: Rain and thunderstorms

☔ The forecast calls for more rain on Thursday. Meteorologist Brandon Roux said rain and thunderstorms will roll through after 8 or 9 a.m. and will bring scattered light and moderate rain around through the late morning and early afternoon.

Here's the latest forecast.

