ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 9, 2019.
🚗 House passes auto insurance reform bill
Michigan lawmakers were busy working on the auto insurance reform bill late into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
The bill calls for the elimination of Michigan's one-of-a-kind requirement that people buy unlimited medical coverage from their car insurer for crash injuries. Instead, the new bill will allow motorists to choose lower levels of coverage.
In the House amendment, insurance companies would be forbidden from using zip code and credit scores for setting rates.
♻️ Recycling dos and don'ts
Recycling has gotten easier. We no longer need to sort all that paper, plastic, glass and metal. Most communities offer one big cart for all of your recyclables. The sorting happens at a facility, such as the Recycling Authority in Southfield, where they process 300 tons of material every day.
But that one-cart system has a downside known as wishful recycling. We wish that everything was recyclable, so we toss it into the bin and hope for the best.
That contamination costs time and money that has forced some communities to abandon recycling altogether.
Here's what you should and should not put in the recycle bin -- see here.
Weather forecast: Rain and thunderstorms
☔ The forecast calls for more rain on Thursday. Meteorologist Brandon Roux said rain and thunderstorms will roll through after 8 or 9 a.m. and will bring scattered light and moderate rain around through the late morning and early afternoon.
- Here's what happend in deadly crash on Northwestern Highway at 14 Mile, Orchard Lake
- Redford Township police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
- Detroit Metro Airport travelers say Uber, Lyft strike wasn't major issue
- Stalker arrested after Royal Oak woman moves, changes identity to avoid him, police say
- Metro Detroiters who beat brain cancer celebrate 10 years of survival
- Livernois median to be removed, replaced by streetscape in Detroit's Avenue of Fashion
- 9-year-old Michigan boy accused of murdering his adoptive mother with rifle, officials say
- Public relations guru Bob Berg dies at 76
- Medical marijuana now available to Michigan patients on same day as approval
- North Korea launches 'unidentified' projectile
- Pope issues new rules mandating reporting of sexual abuse
- Here's some advice for job-seeking college grads in 2019
- Lucky numbers, locations and tips: Insider secrets from the Michigan Lottery
- FCC warns of 'One Ring' robocall scam: What to know
- Walmart launches first online pet pharmacy
- MHSAA eliminating 6-win requirement for prep football playoffs
- High School football practices to see less hitting in Michigan
- 5 young major league hitters the Detroit Tigers should target in trades this year
- Red Wings, Maple Leafs honoring Red Kelly with public memorial in Toronto
- Police bodycam footage shows Albion officer punching teenager with mental health issues
- NEW: Why didn't Michigan officer face charges for punching handcuffed teen with mental health issues?
- Here's why mammogram guidelines keep changing
- Anti-vaxxers 'have blood on their hands,' says UK health secretary
- Tyson expands recall of chicken strips
- Metro Detroit police issue warning about mood-altering herb with opioid-like effects
- The meatless burger revolution is just getting started
