ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Nov. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Nov. 28, 2018:
St. Clair Shores police shooting update
A man was shot and killed by police earlier this month outside a banquet hall in St. Clair Shores. Police said that man shot and killed a K-9 officer before police returned fire.
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham will discuss the investigation and present video and photographs.
Businessman targets Detroit mayor
Mayor Mike Duggan is facing accusations from a businessman named Bob Carmack. Duggan said Carmack is issuing threats to settle property dispute lawsuits in Carmack's favor or else the mayor will be publicly embarrassed.
A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. -- watch it here.
I-94 overhaul in Metro Detroit
A key stretch of I-94 is set to get a complete overhaul and officials said the construction is overdue.
The proposed project is seven miles long between Connor Street and I-96.The stretch was built in the 1950s and is in bad shape. There are 67 deteriorating bridges along the span and they're also included in the project.
Read more about the project here.
Weather: Snow likely Thursday
Wednesday is cold and dry, but Thursday could bring with it snow and a wintry mix. See the full weather forecast for southeastern Michigan here.
Local 4 Defenders special report
Would you let your child ride alone, in a car with a complete stranger? An Uber driver called the Local 4 Defenders upset because she is getting calls for minors all the time. Both Uber and Lyft have policies preventing anyone under 18 from getting in the back seat of a car without an adult, but drivers say it is still happening and they want parents to know it is just not safe -- see the full story here.
Local sports news
- Michigan football: Every possible bowl game scenario and all potential opponents
- Should this Michigan football season be considered a success or a failure?
- Griffin scores 30, Detroit Pistons beat Knicks 115-108
- Trailer for 'Tough Guy: The Bob Probert Story' is out -- watch here
- Red Wings cool off, go 1-2-1 against top Eastern Conference teams
- Louisville upsets No. 9 Michigan State 82-78 in overtime
News from across Michigan
- Michigan OKs $200M in tax breaks for Ford's train depot redevelopment in Corktown
- Republican-controlled Michigan Senate eyes changing minimum wage, sick time laws
- Michigan Senate considers legislation to replace twin oil pipelines in Straits of Mackinac
- 80-year-old Florida woman charged with scamming Michigan business for Nigerian man
- Recreational marijuana will become legal in Michigan on Dec. 6: What to know
