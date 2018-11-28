ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Nov. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Nov. 28, 2018:

St. Clair Shores police shooting update

A man was shot and killed by police earlier this month outside a banquet hall in St. Clair Shores. Police said that man shot and killed a K-9 officer before police returned fire.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham will discuss the investigation and present video and photographs.

Businessman targets Detroit mayor

Mayor Mike Duggan is facing accusations from a businessman named Bob Carmack. Duggan said Carmack is issuing threats to settle property dispute lawsuits in Carmack's favor or else the mayor will be publicly embarrassed.

I-94 overhaul in Metro Detroit

A key stretch of I-94 is set to get a complete overhaul and officials said the construction is overdue.

The proposed project is seven miles long between Connor Street and I-96.The stretch was built in the 1950s and is in bad shape. There are 67 deteriorating bridges along the span and they're also included in the project.

Weather: Snow likely Thursday

Wednesday is cold and dry, but Thursday could bring with it snow and a wintry mix. See the full weather forecast for southeastern Michigan here.

Local 4 Defenders special report

Would you let your child ride alone, in a car with a complete stranger? An Uber driver called the Local 4 Defenders upset because she is getting calls for minors all the time. Both Uber and Lyft have policies preventing anyone under 18 from getting in the back seat of a car without an adult, but drivers say it is still happening and they want parents to know it is just not safe -- see the full story here.

Local sports news

News from across Michigan

Submit a news tip

