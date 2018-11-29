ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Nov. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Nov. 29, 2018:
Judge to be sentenced for prostitution
Michigan State Police troopers uncovered evidence that Judge Jarod Calkins was having women meet him at a hotel to engage in sexual activity for money. Calkins, 41, of Carleton, was charged with four counts of hiring women for the purpose of prostitution and one count of transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution.
His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday morning.
Eastbound I-696 changes
The eastbound I-696 access to the Mound Road ramp is changing Thursday due to construction, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. Access to Mound Road will now be east of I-75 using the Dequidre Road exit, officials said.
Read more about the ongoing construction project here.
Weather: Some snow expected
Our best chance for snow showers will be in the mid to late afternoon with some light accumulation possible but less than an inch when all is said and done and a slick evening commute.
Fined $1/2 million for cutting down trees on own property?
Two brothers in Canton Township are fighting heavy fines for removing trees on their own property. Matt and Gary Percy didn't get required permits to remove trees from a piece of property that's surrounded by an industrial park. They thought they could use a farming exemption because of how they want to use the land, but a township lawsuit alleges they were wrong.
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
Local 4 Good Health special report
- A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety examined how an increasing amount of medication can impact the ability for older adults to drive. The results of the report are raising concerns. See the full story here.
For more Good Health special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/health.
Local sports news
- Tyler Bertuzzi scores scores 2 as Red Wings beat Blues 4-3
- No. 7 Michigan basketball rolls past No. 11 North Carolina in Ann Arbor
- Matt Patricia says stats don't matter as Lions prepare for Rams
- Michigan Bucks fans encouraged to submit ideas for new team name amid move to Genesee County
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- New plan would end Michigan's bottle deposit law
- Cost of keeping Asian carp from Great Lakes nearly triples
- Michigan DNR: 2 counties added to list where chronic wasting disease found in deer
More Local News pages:
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.