ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Nov. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Nov. 29, 2018:

Judge to be sentenced for prostitution

Michigan State Police troopers uncovered evidence that Judge Jarod Calkins was having women meet him at a hotel to engage in sexual activity for money. Calkins, 41, of Carleton, was charged with four counts of hiring women for the purpose of prostitution and one count of transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution.

His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Eastbound I-696 changes

The eastbound I-696 access to the Mound Road ramp is changing Thursday due to construction, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. Access to Mound Road will now be east of I-75 using the Dequidre Road exit, officials said.

Read more about the ongoing construction project here.

Weather: Some snow expected

Our best chance for snow showers will be in the mid to late afternoon with some light accumulation possible but less than an inch when all is said and done and a slick evening commute.

Here's the full forecast.

Fined $1/2 million for cutting down trees on own property?

Two brothers in Canton Township are fighting heavy fines for removing trees on their own property. Matt and Gary Percy didn't get required permits to remove trees from a piece of property that's surrounded by an industrial park. They thought they could use a farming exemption because of how they want to use the land, but a township lawsuit alleges they were wrong.

Read the full story here.

Local 4 Good Health special report

A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety examined how an increasing amount of medication can impact the ability for older adults to drive. The results of the report are raising concerns. See the full story here.

