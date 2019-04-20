ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, April 19, 2019

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman discusses team's young core, rebuild progress, decision to return

Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman was officially introduced Friday as the team's new general manager.

"It is an extremely exciting day in the history of our franchise," Red Wings president and CEO Christopher Ilitch said. "I am thrilled to announce today that Steve Yzerman will return to the Detroit Red Wings in the role of executive vice president and general manager."

