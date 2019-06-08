ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, June 7, 2019

Police arrest person of interest in Detroit serial killer case

Detroit police arrested a person of interest Friday in a possible serial killer case.

Chief James Craig said police were looking to speak with Kenneth Deangelo Martin, a 34-year-old homeless man known to frequent the area where bodies of three women were found.

Detroit serial killer

Detroit police went door-to-door Friday, looking for people in vacant homes on the city's east side as the hunt for a possible serial killer continues.

Crews searched areas where three bodies have already been found. Some teams used cadaver dogs to look for bodies.

Teacher attacked

Support staff at the Charles R. Drew Transition Center in Detroit demanded safer working conditions Friday after a paraprofessional was allegedly attacked by a student.

The victim, who is not being identified by Local 4, is a 47-year-old man who has worked with special-needs students at the school for nearly a decade. He suffered a closed head injury in the assault Thursday.

Woodward Dream Cruise

Royal Oak police will begin taking on a new approach to illegal activity involving cruisers along Woodward Avenue.

Speeding, loud music, and littering are just some of the complaints police have received about cruisers in the area.

Officer killed

A crowd gathered Friday to remember a Detroit police officer who was fatally shot in her Garden City home.

Sgt. Elaine Williams was off duty when police say she was shot and killed by Eddie Johnson Jr. in the 200 block of Belton Street on Monday at 11:45 p.m. Police said Williams and Johnson were domestic partners.

