ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 24, 2019

Auto insurance reform bill heads to Gov. Whitmer

The Michigan House and Senate voted Friday to pass an auto insurance reform bill, sending it on to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan lawmakers voted on whether to cut the state's high car insurance premiums following progress in negotiations between Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan House, Senate approve auto insurance reform bill

Michigan priests charged

In a press conference Friday, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that the investigation into possible sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Michigan led to five priests being charged with 21 charges of criminal sexual conduct.

7 shot in Detroit

At least seven people were shot in Detroit in the span of about three hours. “This is probably the second most violent week we've seen this year,” Police Chief James Craig said.

Cookout leftovers

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of cookout and barbeque season.

Sometimes we cook up more food that we actually need for our get-togethers. But how long do those leftovers really last? It's probably not as long as you think.

Stagecoach Stop Western Resort

What once was a bustling area of recreation and family fun along US-12 in Michigan's Irish Hills area shut its doors a decade ago.

The Stagecoach Stop in Onsted that once was home to all sorts of western-themed attractions seemed to have met the same fate as a dinosaur theme park down the street, which shuttered in 1999 and remains dark.

