ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, March 4, 2019

Taylor teacher under fire for asking students to tell parents about possible school issue

A teacher was temporarily placed on leave after encouraging her students to tell their parents about a potential problem.

Taylor teacher under fire for asking students to tell parents about possible school issue

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Be informed

Man faces brutal attacks for snitching on other inmates, guards

An inmate who has helped expose corruption in Michigan prisons for three decades has busted dozens of corrupt workers, but his snitching has also put him in tremendous danger.

Detroit man faces brutal attacks for snitching on other inmates, guards to expose prison corruption

Detroit Judge Kahlilia Davis removed from bench

Judge Kahlilia Davis has been removed from presiding over cases at 36th District Court in Downtown Detroit.

36th District Court Judge Kahlilia Davis removed from presiding over cases

Danielle Stislicki: Man faces premeditated murder charge

The man who was considered a person of interest in Danielle Stislicki's disappearance will now face a murder charge in connection to the case.

Danielle Stislicki missing case: Floyd Galloway faces premeditated murder charge

Jack White pitches in to help restore historic Negro League ballpark

White Stripes frontman and Detroit native Jack White pitched in $10,000 to help restore a Negro League ballpark in Hamtramck.

Detroit rocker Jack White pitches in to help restore Negro League ballpark in Hamtramck

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.