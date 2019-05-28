ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, May 27, 2019

Teen fatally shot by man trying to steal his sunglasses

A teenager lost his life over a pair of sunglasses, according to Detroit police. The 18-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday after 11 p.m. inside a Valero gas station at 7 Mile Road and Outer Drive.

Family members said Lateo Garrett and his brother stopped at the gas station to get something to drink. Police said a man tried to grab Garrett's glasses, Garrett stepped back and the man shot him.

Detroit police: Teen fatally shot by man trying to steal his sunglasses

Dan Gilbert’s family is asking for privacy while the business mogul is hospitalized after suffering stroke-like symptoms. Read more.

Detroit police said a woman's body was found Monday in an alley on the city's east side. Learn more.

Police are investigating an alleged shooting on I-94 in Romulus. Read more.

Highland Park police are searching for a street-racing driver who struck an officer and fled the scene, according to authorities. Learn more.

Community mourning death of father

A father of seven was killed over the weekend while driving a cab in Detroit. Police said someone shot Mohammad Zainul, causing his cab to hit a tree.

Family, friends and neighbors said the news of his death has been very tough. They said he was a huge part of the community and they want justice.

Missing mother, children

Police are searching for a mother and her three children, who were all reported missing today.

According to police, the children and mother were reported missing by the children's father. Police said the children and their mother were reported missing at 9 a.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Abington Avenue.

Fiat Chrysler proposes merger

Fiat Chrysler is proposing a merger with French carmaker Renault aimed at saving billions of dollars for both companies.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement Monday that the merged company would be 50 percent owned by FCA shareholders and 50 percent by Renault shareholders.

Mackinac Policy Conference

Michigan's annual Mackinac Policy Conference takes place this week on Mackinac Island.

The conference takes place every year after Memorial Day, bringing political figures, business leaders and innovators from all walks of life, political backgrounds and ideologies together for days of discussion.

