ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, May 3, 2019

A Detroit police officer pleaded not guilty for her alleged involvement in a dine-and-dash in Warren.

Officer Rochelle Mayberry, 25, was with a group of people who walked out on a $530 bill at Sagano Japanese Steakhouse on May 12. She is charged with defrauding an innkeeper.

