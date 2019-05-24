ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 23, 2019

Grandmother of murdered Monroe girl claims authorities aren't doing their job
Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department say they're still working to solve the murder of 5-year-old Nevaeh Buchanan, but the girl's grandmother claims they aren't doing their job.
Grandmother of murdered Monroe girl Nevaeh Buchanan claims authorities aren't doing their job
Be informed
Fatal ATV crash
Five children were left without a father Wednesday when a man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Detroit's west side.
Victor Davis, 38, crashed on the same day police issued a warning about ATVs on city streets. Davis' family said he was not part of the group taunting police.
Fiat Chrysler plant
Currently, Detroit only has two auto assembly plants in the city limits, but that number is expected to double. In order for that to happen, Fiat Chrysler is going to need autoworkers, and it's beginning the process of doing some heavy-duty hiring.
District Detroit
After a groundbreaking in the District Detroit on Thursday, questions arose about the development of 50 blocks surrounding Little Caesars Arena.
A DMC sports medicine institute will be built on Woodward Avenue between Little Caesars Arena and the Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business.
Detroit officer shot
Last weekend, Detroit police faced a man who they said was willing to kill them in order to escape.
The man is accused of using his car as a weapon, pinning and injuring two Detroit police officers. He then allegedly got out of the vehicle and opened fire, hitting another officer.
