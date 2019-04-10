ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, April 9, 2019

'White Boy' Rick Wershe Jr. denied clemency in Florida

Richard Wershe Jr., known as "White Boy Rick," has been denied clemency by a Florida court. Wershe has been behind bars in Florida since being granted parole by the Michigan Parole Board in 2017. At the time of his parole, he owed 22 months to the state of Florida after credit for time served for a racketeering and conspiracy charge to move stolen cars in the state.

'White Boy' Rick Wershe Jr. denied clemency in Florida, release set for October 2020

