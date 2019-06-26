ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, June 25, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 25, 2019 at 8:20 p.m. (WDIV)

Nathaniel Abraham headed back to prison on drug charges

He was convicted of murder at the age of 11 in 1999, and Tuesday, another sad chapter came to a close for Nathaniel Abraham as he heads back to prison. Abraham was sentenced for selling drugs to multiple undercover officers.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Abraham stood in front of a judge once again. He faced a slew of drug charges, including five counts of delivery-manufacture of methamphetamine.

Parents within the Grosse Pointe Public School System are angry about the district's decision to close two elementary schools on opposite ends of the area. The decision comes after months of heated debate, the formation of a blue-ribbon commission and a lengthy study.

After a vote late Monday night, school board members decided two elementary schools -- Poupard in Harper Woods and Trombly in Grosse Pointe Park -- will close.

A 32-year-old man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint for hours overnight has turned himself in to Highland Park police, officials said. The incident happened around midnight at a home on East Grand Street near John R Road and the Davison Freeway. Police said the 31-year-old woman is going to be OK.

Between the roads and the schools, there's plenty that needs to be fixed across the state of Michigan, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republicans can't agree on how to do it. On Tuesday, Whitmer took shots at the other side during a news conference.

There are tours ongoing in Lansing, but the House and Senate are not in session, at least in person. The chambers are empty and there are meetings going on. Whitmer said there isn't a lot happening in the state's capital, and she's going hard after the members of the two chambers.

A jury found a former Oakwood Healthcare and William Beaumont Hospital physician negligent in misdiagnosing and treating a girl for epilepsy. This was the first judgment in what could be a long line of defendants suing Dr. Yasser Awaad.

