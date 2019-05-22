ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Could Aretha Franklin's handwritten wills hold up in court?

Questions are swirling about whether newly discovered, handwritten wills found months after singer Aretha Franklin's death could hold up in court.

The most recent will is dated March 2014. That one appears to give the singer's assets to family members.

Could Aretha Franklin's newly discovered, handwritten wills hold up in court?

Larry Nassar

Seven people are accused of scamming a fund set up to reimburse survivors of abuse byLarry Nassar for counseling services that their insurance wouldn't cover.

Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke for the first time after his wife, Kelly, had brain surgery earlier this year.

Stafford spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, where he thanked the fans and the team for the their ongoing support.

FCA Detroit

The Detroit City Council has approved a key land swap deal, paving the way for a new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly plant on the city's east side.

The plant is expected to bring an estimated $2.5 billion in investment and nearly 5,000 jobs.

Abused dog

The Michigan Humane Society is seeking information after a German shepherd was found Thursday hung and shot to death at a home on Detroit's east side.

The dog was tied to a fence several inches off the ground with an electrical cord in the 5200 block of Devonshire Road.

BELOVED COACH HONORED – Students, athletes, parents and fellow teacher gather to remember a beloved coach who died in a tragic accident.

ABORTION DEBATE – The abortion debate heats up as hundreds of people show up in support and opposition of recent abortion legislation.

HELP ME HANK – Earlier, Consumer reporter Hank Winchester revealed insider tips on what to say to officers when you get pulled over. Tonight at 11 – he takes it a step further: how to approach the judge when you’re dealing with that traffic ticket.

– PLUS breaking news, weather and sports. WATCH Local 4 News at 11 here.

