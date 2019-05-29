ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Crews battled commercial building fire in Oak Park

Firefighters battled a fire Tuesday evening in Oak Park. Flames ripped through a structure near the intersection of Northend Avenue and Coolidge Highway. It's a commercial building with multiple businesses inside.

Quicken Loans CEO shares update on Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert's health after stroke. Read more.

Crews located a kayak believed to belong to a missing Birmingham native who was last seen on May 18. Learn more.

Two people are facing charges for their alleged part in a shootout that injured police officers. Read more.

Michigan State University has named Samuel L. Stanley Jr. as the new president. Learn more.

Carjacking in Detroit

A carjacker pulled a gun on a man using crutches and stole his SUV in Detroit early Monday.

Daniel Chapman, 36, is recovering from a broken ankle. He stopped to get his son some juice that he could drink when he woke up.

Redford students

Students from Redford Township high schools teamed up to encourage school attendance and send a message about absenteeism.

Teens from the Redford Union District are working with teens in the South Redford District to help end truancy.

School buses

The Local 4 Defenders joined police to capture video of Metro Detroit drivers blowing past stopped school buses loading and unloading children.

As the weather warms up, drivers are starting to speed up, and that's causing some real issues for school bus drivers.

Arrest made in shooting

Detroit police said they arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting over a pair of Cartier sunglasses.

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday after 11 p.m. inside a Valero gas station at 7 Mile Road and Outer Drive.

