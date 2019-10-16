ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

Violent brawls caught on camera at Chippewa Valley High School

Video of students fighting in Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township shows groups of students filling school hallways and basketball courts.

One local mother said this isn't a new problem and lately it's been getting worse. Groups of students recorded videos of fights inside the school, some even with a police presence. Some parents don't feel safe sending their children to school.

Child taken off life support

A 14-year-old boy was taken off life support Tuesday after his family fought to keep doctors from doing so at an Ann Arbor hospital.

The decision was made after health officials at Mott Children's Hospital ran a second test to confirm Bobby Reyes was brain-dead, according to authorities.

The second brain examination confirmed the results of a previous test, and Bobby was pronounced dead, officials said.

Flavored vape ban

A Michigan judge is blocking the state’s two-week-old ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday. She says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration’s delay in implementing the ban undercut its position that emergency rules were needed.

UAW-GM strike

Thirty days into the UAW-GM strike, there is a glimmer of hope that it could all soon come to an end.

GM CEO Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss met with the United Auto Workers leaders in the negotiating rooms Tuesday morning and the UAW is setting the table for its own leadership to discuss a deal.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have been one of the most incompetent franchises in professional sports for the better part of 50 years, but they've also fallen victim to more than their fair share of misfortune.

It's been going on for decades, but the entire nation got a taste of that rotten "Same Old Lions" luck on "Monday Night Football," when a series of phantom penalties took a potentially season-changing victory out of Detroit's hands and gifted it to the Green Bay Packers.

