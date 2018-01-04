Clinton Township gaming store burgled, $3,000 worth of video games taken

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Thousands of dollars of merchandise were stolen from a gaming store on Groesbeck Highway, just south of 16 Mile Road, during a break-in on Christmas Eve at 3:53 a.m.

More than a week after the break-in, the store's front door is still boarded up. Police said the culprit took approximately $3,000 worth of video games before escaping within a minute of breaking in.

"It looked to me like he was just trying to grab a handful of video games," Clinton Township police Detective Jay Anderson said. "Because he was trying to get in and out of there in a minute."

The suspect seemed to know exactly what he wanted, taking approximately 150 used Xbox and Playstation games valued at about $20 each. These games are easy to sell or to gift as presents without raising any suspicion.

"Sometimes around the holidays, our B&Es will get a little worse because people want to make some money," Anderson said. "He could have given them out on Christmas morning as gifts."

A brief look at the suspect's face is visible in the surveillance footage from the store. Authorities aren't sure if he had help, but surveillance did show that cars were in the area at the time.

Authorities are requesting that if anyone recognizes the culprit or has any information regarding the burglary to contact Clinton Township police at 586-493-7800.

