Clinton Township man accused of attacking fiancée with chainsaw, dragging her through fire

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. - A Michigan man is facing serious charges after investigators say he assaulted his fiancée with a chainsaw, fire and other objects.

Robert Presley Jr., 46 from Clinton Township, was arraigned on several charges Friday in Clare County. WPBN reports he attacked his fiancée with a chainsaw, dragged her through fire before hitting and kicking her.

The woman was able to escape and was picked up by a passing car who took her to a local hospital.

Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Ambrozaitis told WPBN that Presley drove to the Clare County Sheriff's Office to report the woman had assaulted him.

WPBN reports Presley is on probation for a felony weapons conviction. Police found nine guns with ammo in his vehicle.

Presley was charged with assault with intent to murder, torture, operating while intoxicated second offense, habitual offender third offense, ammunition possession by a felon and nine counts of firearm possession by a felon.

His bond was set at $1.2 million and is due back in court later this month.

