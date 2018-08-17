Clinton Township man accused of choking girlfriend to death in Mt. Clemens

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A Clinton Township man has been charged with choking his girlfriend to death in Mt. Clemens.

Macomb County deputies were called around 1 a.m. Thursday to a home near Cass Avenue and North Wilson Boulevard for a report of a woman not breathing.

The caller was the woman's boyfriend, Alfred Paige, according to police.

Upon arrival, police found Diana Wilson, 47, in a bedroom and pronounced her dead on the scene. She had been strangled, according to officials.

Paige, 54, was brought to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and later taken into custody. He was arraigned Friday on a first-degree premeditated murder charge, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Paige is being held without bail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Police said Wilson and Paige had been in a serious relationship for around one year and lived together in Mt. Clemens. Another man also lived at the home and has been cleared as a suspect, police said.

Wilson and Paige had just moved to the area two weeks ago from Pennsylvania.

