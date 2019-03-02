Man runs illegal dentist's office in basement of Clinton Township home, police say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Clinton Township man is accused of running an illegal dental practice in his basement for years, officials said.

When detectives entered the basement, they said they were surprised to see how well-put together it was.

"It was quite an elaborate setup down there," said Detective Jay Anderson.

Leka Gjokaj was arraigned Friday at 41B District Court in Clinton Township on charges of operating without a dental license.

Gjokaj is accused of running his basement dental office for years, spreading the word of his services through his church in Rochester Hills.

Eventually, word of the basement dentist reached police, who received an anonymous letter.

Gjokaj's lawyer said the prosecutor's office is misleading the public.

"You were told he's not a doctor -- he is a doctor -- not licensed in Michigan," said Paul Lulgjuraj. "He is not some butcher in a basement. That's unfair."

Gjokaj is from Albania and was on a valid visa in the United States, but that visa appears to have expired.

He faces up to four years in prison if he is convicted of the felony charge.

Gjokaj is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail, in addition to a federal detainer due to the expired visa, so he will not be able to get out of jail, officials said.

Gjokaj is expected to return to court March 13 for a probable cause conference.

