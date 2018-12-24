Clinton Township man arrested after shots fired, assault at Chesterfield Township bar

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 38-year-old man from Clinton Township was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the assault and gunfire at a Chesterfield Rosie O’Grady’s.

A handgun has been recovered and is believed to have been used in the assault.

According to authorities, Chesterfield Township police officers responded to Rosie O’Grady’s on 23 Mile Road after gunshots were reported. Officers discovered a 20-year-old man from Shelby Township with facial injuries, possibly from a gunshot. He was treated by medical personnel and released from the scene.

The investigation revealed an altercation in the bar made its way outside into the parking lot. The victim entered his vehicle and attempted to leave when shots were fired and his rear windshield shattered. It is unknown if a bullet or glass fragments caused the injury to his face.

Chesterfield Township investigators identified the man and recovered the handgun through witness interviews, credit card receipts and video surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing.

