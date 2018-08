Clinton Township police want help identifying the suspects. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP - Police are asking for help identifying two subjects in several counterfeit currency cases.

Clinton Township police are investigating after several counterfeit currency cases occurred in the Gratiot and Metropolitan Parkway area.

Police say the subjects fled the area in an SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anderson at 568-493-7854.

