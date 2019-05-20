Clinton Township police looking for serial car scratcher

There's a serial car scratcher on the loose in Clinton Township.

Police in Clinton Township posted an alert about the incidents, looking to identify the man captured in surveillance images.

Here's the info from police:

"Do you know me? We are looking to identify this man who is responsible for damaging vehicles in the Clinton Macomb Library parking lot. He drives both a late model dark Buick Lacrosse or a gray/silver Buick Enclave. He is responsible for numerous incidents since March 2019 where he walks up to a parked car and scratches the paint with a sharp object. If you have any information, please contact Det. Rupkus at 586-493-7849 or rupkuss@clintontownship-mi.gov. Thanks!"

