Clinton Township police looking for subjects related to a liquor theft at Vince & Joe's. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police are asking for help identifying two people related to a liquor theft at Vince & Joes.

If you have any information police want you to contact Det. J. Hertel at (586) 493-7855.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.