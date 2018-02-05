Clinton Township police release man after shooting at AMC Star movie theater

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police have released a man who was taken into custody after a shooting Sunday at a movie theater on Gratiot Avenue.

The shooting happened inside the AMC Star Gratiot 21 on Gratiot Avenue at 15 Mile Road. Police said a 24-year-old Detroit man was engaged in an argument with a 52-year-old Detroit man when the older man pulled out a gun and discharged it.

The 24-year-old was shot in the chest and is listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The shooter remained at the scene after the shooting and was taken into police custody. However, police said he was released Monday pending further investigation. Detectives are meeting with the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to discuss potential charges.

Police said they need to talk with more witnesses.

Anyone with information on this shooting needs to contact the Clinton Township Police Department.

AMC released this statement about the shooting:

"The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority. We are aware that an incident occurred between two guests at AMC Gratiot 15 Sunday evening, and we are working with local authorities as they investigate."

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.