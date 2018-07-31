Clinton Township police search for suspect in criminal sexual conduct incident

Police are searching for this man in connection with a CSC incident. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Clinton Township are searching for a man suspected in a criminal sexual conduct case, officials said.

Police provided the above picture the man after a criminal sexual conduct incident occurred in Clinton Township.

The man is about 70 years old and speaks with an accent, police said. He rides an older-style black-and-white bicycle up and down Charter Oaks Boulevard between 16 Mile Road and Weybridge Street, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7844.

