Clinton Township police say these men made more than $10,000 worth of purchases using a victim's identity. (Photo: Clinton Township Police)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police are seeking men accused of making more than $10,000 worth of purchases using a victim's identity.

Police said the suspects established the credit cards under the victim's name.

Anyone with information about the men pictured above is asked to call Detective Barbera at 586-493-7947.

