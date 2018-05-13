Clinton Township police seek missing teen with diabetes who needs medication

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police are looking for a missing teen who needs her diabetes medication.

Police said Daylynn Marie Baker, 16, has left home before and has often been reported in the area of 6 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

Daylynn is described as black with long, black braided hair with blue beads. She stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds. Daylynn has brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing burgundy sweatpants with silver lettering.

Anyone with information about Daylynn's whereabouts is asked to call police at 586-493-7800.

