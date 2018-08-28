Clinton Township police seek witnesses in moped crash that killed woman

CLINTON TOWNSHIP - Clinton Township police are seeking information on a single vehicle moped crash that killed a 21-year-old woman.

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday on Charter Oaks Boulevard at Glenbrook Drive.

Police were called to the scene after the woman was reported laying on the ground. When officers arrived at the scene they found the woman who was riding the moped.

If you have any information about the accident call Lt. Eric Reincke at 586-493-7856.

