CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Many people remember where they were on September 11, 2001.

Tuesday will be the anniversary of the attacks. Local businesses, organizations and firehouses mark the day with heavy hearts.

Max and Erma's restaurant is honoring first responders on Tuesday by treating any that come in to a free meal.

Max and Erma's restaurant is located at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township.

