Clinton Township student wins National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan State Police Missing Persons Coordination Unit announced Thursday a Michigan student has been named the winner of the 2018 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

Eden Hoffmann, of Clinton Township, a fifth-grade student at Huron Elementary, will receive a free trip to Washington, D.C., in May to participate in the National Missing Children’s Day commemoration in addition to Eden’s artwork being featured as the 2018 National Missing Children’s Day poster.

Hoffman was first chosen from more than 2,000 students as the Michigan winner and moved on to compete against students from 37 other states.

The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and/or exploited children. More than 1,000 children are reported missing each week in Michigan.

This is the second time a Michigan student has received the top honor. Sydney Kekel, of Grand Blanc was named the national winner in 2015.



