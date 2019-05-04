Clinton Township warns residents of potential mail theft

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials from the Clinton Township Police Department are asking residents to look out for suspicious activity regarding potential mail theft.

According to authorities, a large amount of mail was found discarded Saturday morning. The mail had been addressed to homes on Nunneley and Eaton streets, Matthew, Eaton and Van Hove drives and Fairwood Court. Police said all recovered mail has since been delivered to the correct addresses.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7800.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.