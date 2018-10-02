Coast Guard rescues man from aground sailboat on Manitou Island

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. - A 73-year-old man was rescued from a sailboat that ran aground on Manitou Island near the Keweenaw Peninsula Saturday morning, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Traverse City came to the rescue after receiving the "mayday" distress call at 5:30 a.m.

The helicopter was able to contact the man at 8:35 a.m. and used direction-finding radio equipment to find the sailboat. A rescue swimmer assisted the sailer and lifted him to safety.

The man was transported to emergency services.

The Coast Guard wants to remind mariners to have electronic position indicating beacons, life jackets, distress flares and VHF radios and to let their family and friends know where they're traveling before departing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.