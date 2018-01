MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - The Coast Guard is searching for a snowmobiler who went through the ice in Monroe County.

The search is happening in Newport near the Firmi Plant and Stoney Point.

The Coast Guard is searching with a boat and a chopper. Officials haven't provided any additional information.

