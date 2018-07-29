Cobblestone road in Detroit's West Canfield Historic District severely damaged by water main break

DETROIT - A water main break flooded a large part of Detroit's Midtown on Saturday afternoon, causing the most damage inside a historic district.

The West Canfield Historic District, built on a cobblestone road in Detroit's budding Midtown neighborhood, has preserved much of its storied history through the ups and downs of the city.

The historic neighborhood on West Canfield is located between Third and Second, sandwiched between Willis and Prentis. It's one street with 14 Victorian-style houses, many dating back to the mid-to-late 1800s.

The cobblestone road, which was restored in the 1970s, was severely damaged by the water main break on Saturday. Water crews said the issue was a 30-inch transmission main break.

Crews worked through the night, into Sunday morning to remove a huge portion of an old pipe.

It's unclear how long the clean up will take and what the future of the historic road holds. Currently, the road is closed to traffic from Third Avenue, making it nearly impossible for residents to reach their driveways.

Cars stuck in the flooding zone were towed by multiple companies late Saturday night to make room for crews. It took several hours to find the source of the break and to shut the water off.

