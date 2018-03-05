Cocaine found in woman's pocket after unruly behavior in Wyandotte courtroom

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A 40-year-old woman pleaded guilty to possession charges after she brought cocaine with her to a court appearance in Wyandotte.

Danielle Lee Perez was at the 27th District Court Feb. 23 on charges of disorderly conduct and possession. She appeared before the magistrate and began to act unruly inside the courtroom, according to authorities.

The court ordered Perez to be held for violating a previous bond order and cocaine was discovered inside her pocket.

She was charged with a new possession charge and pleaded guilty.

Perez is expected to be sentenced next week.

