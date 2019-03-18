Cold case: Man arrested in 1986 slaying of Michigan woman

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a 1986 slaying in southwestern Michigan.

Fifty-one-year-old Michael Leon Curry was formally charged with felony murder Monday in Van Buren County District Court in the death of 59-year-old Wilda Wilkinson of Bangor.

The judge denied Curry bond. He’s being held in the Van Buren County Jail.

Michigan State Police say Curry lived near Wilkinson at the time of the crime. WOOD-TV reports he was initially questioned by investigators and was never ruled out as a suspect, but police had to conduct numerous interviews and gather physical evidence before they could arrest him.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.