Collapsed parking deck in Detroit was overdue for mandatory city inspection

DETROIT - Eight vehicles were damaged Thursday when the top level of a parking deck collapsed in Downtown Detroit.

After the incident, the Local 4 Defenders learned a mandatory inspection of the deck was missed last year.

Those types of parking structures are supposed to be inspected every two years, but the Woodbridge parking deck was last inspected in 2015. City officials said the inspection was missed because the city inspector was gravely sick.

David Bell, the director of Detroit's Buildings and Safety Engineering and Environmental Department, issued a statement Thursday, saying, in part: "At the time of the 2015 inspection, no structural issues were found. We will be taking a closer look at other structures assigned to this inspector and will make certain they are revisited as soon as possible."

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Here is a statement from the owners of 1400 Woodbridge:

"Owners of 1400 Woodbridge are thankful no one was injured today when a section of the parking facility caved, resulting in eight vehicles falling. The owners are now investigating the situation with building maintenance and working with insurance companies and adjusters. The upper and lower parking lots remain closed at this time for safety reasons. The cars will be towed and damaged will be assessed."

Part of a parking deck collapsed, causing eight cars to fall. (WDIV)

Aerial images show a collapsed parking deck in Detroit. (WDIV)

The top level of a parking deck partially collapsed May 3, 2018 in Detroit. (Josh Daunt, WDIV)

