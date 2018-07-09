Collision kills 47-year-old woman in Lenawee County

RIGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 47-year-old woman from Plymouth died Sunday after a fatal collision in Lenawee County.

According to authorities, just after 1 p.m. Michigan State troopers were dispatched to a collision on US-223 near Riga Highway.

The investigation revealed a 2012 Buick, traveling east on US-223, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2007 Saturn traveling west.

Both drivers were transported to Promedica Toledo Hospital by ambulance for injuries suffered in the crash. Wendy Cook, the driver of the Saturn, died at the hospital.

The driver of the Buick, a 64-year-old woman from Temperance, is stable.

Police believe driver fatigue was a contributing factor to the crash.

Anyone who has information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

