Columbus men wanted in several Michigan Best Buy break-ins arrested after sawing through store roof

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two men from Columbus, Ohio, were arrested Friday after breaking into a Pittsfield Township Best Buy store by sawing through the roof, police said. The men are suspected in multiple Best Buy break-ins across Southeast Michigan.

Police said a 22-year-old and 26-year-old targeted the Best Buy at 3100 Lohr Road at 1:19 a.m. Friday.

One man entered the store by sawing a hole in the roof of the building while the getaway driver waited outside, police said.

Camera equipment was stolen from the store, according to officials.

The men led police on a short chase on eastbound I-94 from Ann Arbor Saline Road to State Street, where the vehicle crashed, officials said.

Police said the men fled on foot and were found in a wooded area of State Street and I-94. They were arrested without further incident.

Both men are being held at the Washtenaw County Jail. They are expected to be arraigned Saturday.

There were no injuries during the chase.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.

