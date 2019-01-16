Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Walled Lake residents may see discolored tap water

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Residents in Commerce Township, Farmington Hills and Walled Lake may see discolored water coming from their taps on Wednesday.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said transmission main testing may cause some discoloration in tap water for customers in these communities on Wednesday.

The GLWA offers these tips and steps to take if you do have disclored water coming from your taps:

Why do I have rusty, brown, yellow (discolored) or cloudy water?

Most customers experience rusty water on occasion due to the following common causes:

water main repair or replacements;

valve maintenance;

corroded household plumbing;

hydrant activity.

When a water utility crew performs routine maintenance or performs repairs on water mains, sections of the main must be isolated from the portion of water mains still in use to protect your drinking water. Valves like the ones in your home (only larger) are opened or closed to isolate a portion of the

water main that needs work.

Opening and closing of valves may cause pressure changes or flow reversals in a water main dislodging or stirring up rust debris that can build up over time and float freely during maintenance activities.

When this happens, it may cause your cold water to become discolored, rusty, yellow or cloudy.

What should I do if my water is rusty, brown, yellow (discolored), or cloudy?

If you are experiencing rusty water due to water main work activity, it is recommended that you do not use your water for cooking or drinking; use an alternative source of water during the time your water is rusty or discolored.

Also, it is recommended that you do not use your dishwasher, wash clothes, take a shower or a bath (anything that uses hot water) until your cold water runs clear, as this will help prevent the rusty, discolored water from entering your hot water tank, requiring you to flush your tank to rid it of the rusty water.

