Commerce Township online retail business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The owner of an online retail business pled guilty to tax evasion in Detroit on Thursday, according to an announcement from Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Zuckerman of the United States Department of Justice.

Firas Hajjar, a Commerce Township resident who owns Your Fantasy Warehouse Inc., an online pop culture clothing retailer, provided fraudulent information regarding corporate sales deposits for the company, according to the release.

The underreporting of YFW's 2012 income resulted in a false corporate return, according to the DOJ. Hajjar also failed to report his full income from YFW and filed a false personal tax return for 2012.

Hajjar's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 28. He faces up to five years in prison.

