Community demands change after 3-year-old boy is fatally shot while sleeping in River Rouge home

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - A community gathered Wednesday to call for change after violence targeting a River Rouge home left a young boy dead this week.

Twenty-six shots were fired into the home May 5. Fifteen more shots were fired at the rear of the home Sunday. One of those shots hit 3-year-old Jamar Lee Quinn Jr. in the head. He died Monday as a result of his wounds.

"It's truly time for a change in our community because we're losing too many children," family friend Elder Lasonya said.

The same home was firebombed Monday.

"I shouldn't even have to go through this. I shouldn't, and it's sad that I have to bury my baby," Jamar's mother, Danielle Davis, said.

Those who attended the vigil are angry about the culture of silence that perpetuates violence such as the shooting that killed Jamar.

