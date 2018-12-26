Community gathers to honor fallen Sterling Heights officer on Christmas

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Officers from the Sterling Heights Police Department lined up outside the home of fallen officer Sgt. Daryl Brown to show their respect.

Brown was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Detroit. On Christmas night, officers took a moment to honor him.

“Losing one of our blue family members is the worst thing that can happen to a department,” Capt. Colleen Hopper, with the Sterling Heights Police Department, said.

The officers who came to pay their respects weren't alone. Hundreds of people, including family, friends and neighbors, stood outside the home Brown shared with his wife and kids.

“This community is devastated. We lost a great friend,” said friend Paul Misukewicc.

They came to remember and celebrate Brown's life through Christmas carols.

“We just wanted to give the family a little bit (of) comfort and joy during this dark and troublesome time,” Misukewicc said.

Although Christmas carols traditionally represent a season of cheer, there was not a dry eye in the crowd.

“Just a great man, amazing friend, loving husband and adoring father,” Misukewicc said.

