Families in need of help after Detroit house fire kills boy, injures mother and son

DETROIT - A pack of diapers, a car seat and clothes. These are just a few of the items that were donated to members of a local family who lost everything in a house fire on Detroit's east side Friday.

During that fire, Khamari Livingtson, 2, was killed.

Nicole Taylor said her heart is broken for her little boy who was killed in the house fire. Her 3-year-old son, Ahmond Johnson, suffered from smoke inhalation.

Meanwhile, another family was impacted by the fire. Asia Kenny, 20, and her 3-year-old son, Tyler Burns Jr. are being treated for serious injuries at a hospital and listed in critical condition.

The donations are helpful, but so much more is needed. The families are having to start over.

Tyler is suffering from burns all over his body. He was trapped in Friday’s horrible house fire on Mackay Street.



(Asia Kenny, mother of 3-year-old Tyler Burns Jr.)

Kenny was badly burned as she kept going back into the burning home trying to find her son.

“Tyler is burned very bad,” said Michelle Currie, Kenny's mom. “She keeps playing it in her head, telling me how fast it went and how she was going to give up. People were not getting out.”

(Tyler Burns Jr. is only 3-years-old. He is in critical condition after Friday's house fire.)

The fire broke out at Currie’s home.

No one could reach Khamari and the toddler did not survive.

Other children could have been lost, as well. Kenny was forced to throw her 6-month-old son, Kenny Burns out a window along with her 1-year-old daughter, Miracle.

“She grabbed both of them and hesitated. She didn’t want to hurt them by throwing them out the window. She said, 'I got to.' She tossed them out the window,” said Currie.

Currie drove a garbage truck in Detroit until breast cancer took the job away from her. She and her sister are scrambling to start over with the basics for the babies.

Those basics include milk, diapers, clothes and a place to live.

A downriver mom to mom Facebook page is helping. The family members say they can feel the prayers being sent to them and know that more help is on the way.

HOW TO HELP THE FAMILIES

Many people have reached out to Local 4 asking about how they can help the families. Currie's sister is helping coordinate everything. To help, you can also contact Monye Walk directly at 313-461-2494.

Walk is encouraging people who want to help to drop off donated items to Roger's Bulk Candy and Ice Cream Shop located at 15020 east 9 Mile Road, Eastpointe, Michigan 48021.

Taylor is also starting over after losing her son. A GoFundMe account has been set up that is now accepting donations.

