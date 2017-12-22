Community helps Warren mother carjacked before Thanksgiving get new car

WARREN, Mich. - Jan Jenkins is a dedicated mother who takes care of her 18-year-old son with special needs.

Two days before Thanksgiving, Jenkins was carjacked and lost the only way she could get her son to the doctor.

But three days before Christmas, several people in the community came together to help Jenkins.

When Jenkins arrived at the Jim Riehl Friendly Automotive Group Friday, she was in for a big surprise. A Jeep coated in shiny green paint was waiting for her.

"I think whenever you're able to do something like this, it just fills your heart," Jim Riehl said.

Riehl and his crew prepared the Jeep for Jenkins and topped it with a bow.

"We made sure it was mechanically sound and a good vehicle for her," Riehl said.

When Jenkins walked up to the Jeep, she had no idea it would soon be hers. She has been without a car since the incident before Thanksgiving.

"The Tuesday before Thanksgiving I was carjacked in my driveway, and I have an autistic son," Jenkins said. "It's been so hard."

The Macomb Auto Theft Squad investigated the case and reached out to the dealership for help.

"It's nice to see law enforcement reach out to business partners and actually do some good things for good people," Warren Deputy Police Commissioner Matt Nichols said.

"I just keep praying and trying to be strong for not only myself, but also him," Jenkins said. "It's been terrible. It's been awful. I'm so blessed right now."

"I'm so blessed that we can do something like this for this woman," Riehl said. "It means a lot to all of us."

Jenkins is leaving the dealership with more than a Jeep. She said she also gained a new family.

