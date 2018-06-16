Community holds peace walk for woman found fatally beaten at Detroit's Cooley High School

DETROIT - A community gathered Friday to call for unity and peace after a woman was found naked and beaten to death in Detroit last month.

Police found Jody Taylor on May 15 in the parking lot of the abandoned Cooley High School on Hubbell Avenue.

"Her life meant something. It may have not meant anything to the persons who killed her, but it meant something to us. She meant the world to us and we loved her," said Taylor's mother, Suzie Mann.

Taylor's killer is unknown. Police released a sketch of a suspect. See it below.

The community group is praying for justice, and Mann had a message for her daughter's killer.

"I'm ready to fight to the bitter end. You thought you fought with her. I know you heard about her mama," Mann said. "Give me closure and peace so I can lay down and go to sleep because I'm not going to be able to do it until you're behind bars."

Police released a sketch of a man suspected in a woman's death on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

