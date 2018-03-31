Community members march against gun violence on Detroit's west side during annual event

DETROIT - Community members gathered Friday night to march against gun violence on Detroit's west side.

The group marched down Livernois Avenue. The march, sponsored by Gesu Catholic Church, was started in response to the shooting of U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg in 2015. He was in a wheelchair for a period of time after he was shot while taking out the trash.

Berg participated in the march, which aims to bring awareness to gun violence and make sure victims of gun violence realize they can recover.

"It's amazing to feel the progress. I feel so much better. My knee is pretty much totally recovered," Berg said.

