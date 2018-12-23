Community rallies around Taylor family after deadly house fire

TAYLOR, MI - The Taylor community is rallying together to support a family going through an unthinkable tragedy.

ORIGINAL STORY: Child in critical condition after Taylor house fire kills young mother, toddler

On Friday, a house fire tore through the Meisel family home, claiming the lives of Abagail Meisel and her 2-year-old son Colton, also critically injuring 4-year-old Lucy.

Jacob Hance - Abagail's husband, and the father to her children - is now forced to spend his holidays waiting by his little daughter's side at the hospital.

In the meantime, a fundraiser set up by a co-worker of Hance is quickly gaining traction online. Sunday morning, the fundraiser reached its goal of $20,000 -- in just two days.

The fundraising efforts are still ongoing. You can donate here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.